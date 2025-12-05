Sony Interactive Entertainment and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot to combine for a four-player cooperative shooter

HQ

Sony Interactive Entertainment has entered into a collaborative partnership with Bad Robot Games, a division of the production company created by JJ Abrams. The reason for the partnership is to make a new game, a cooperative four-player shooter that will be directed by Mike Booth of Left 4 Dead fame.

Set to come to PS5 and PC, we're told to expect more information about the game at a later date, but the fact that it's a cooperative shooter with a Left 4 Dead veteran at the helm probably says a fair amount as to what to expect from this project.

Speaking about working with SIE on this game, Bad Robot Games' CEO Anna Sweet has stated: "Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe. With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends."

Clearly there are grand ambitions for this game, which SIE will be producing and publishing, while leaving the majority of the work to Bad Robot Games. As more comes out about this title, we'll be sure to keep you updated.