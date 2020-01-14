Sony hosting Experience PlayStation event this month

Sony may not be attending E3 this year, as recently confirmed, but they are hosting an event in New York City this month, as reported by Gamepur.

Information on Experience PlayStation - as the event is called - can be found here, revealing that it's running from today to February 16, between the hours of 12:00 to 19:00 ET. Events will be be celebrating 25 years of the PlayStation brand, featuring PS4 and PSVR titles, although we don't know if upcoming titles will be there.

With rumours indicating that a PlayStation 5 event may be happening in February, this might be adding fuel to that particular fire, but take that with a pinch of salt as there has been plenty of rumours regarding the PS5 in the past.

Are you hoping to stop by?

