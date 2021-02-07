Sony hopes to sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles within the next financial year

You're watching Advertisements

After recently revealing that the PS5 has sold 4.5 million units, Sony has announced that it hopes to sell a further 14.8 million within the next financial year. 14.8 million was the exact figure that the PS4 was able to achieve in its second year, so Sony hopes to better this.

This future goal was noted by a Sony spokesperson during the company's recent earnings call and was translated by The Motley Fool. The translation reads: "For [the] next fiscal year, we believe that there will be strong demand to continue. The second year of the launch of the PS4 [hit] 14.8 million, we would like to exceed that level of PS4 when it comes to PS5."

A potential issue that might become a roadblock in the path to this sales goal is the current console shortages for the PS5. Ever since launch, fans have been desperately scrambling to pick up the console, but it hasn't been made readily available for everybody. Hopefully this is something that Sony can address, as it appears that demand isn't short for the system.

Thanks, IGN.