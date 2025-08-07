Sony hits major milestone with 80 million PS5s sold

HQ

Sony once again has reason to celebrate, as it has revealed that 80 million PlayStation 5 units have been sold globally. In the last quarter alone, more than 2.5 million units were sold, adding up to the grand total of 80 million since the console was launched.

This comes from the latest financial figures from Sony, which also highlight that besides selling console units, it's also doing a good job selling games and keeping customers interested. 72 million games were sold, 83% of which were purchased digitally. It's not mentioned in the document, but we imagine that the Xbox releases to PS5 this last quarter might have helped boost sales accordingly.

Sony notes one negative when it comes to its digital sales, which is the impact on income caused by a first-party title being delayed out of the most recent quarter. It's possible this could be referring to Marathon, or perhaps Lost Soul Aside, which was delayed from a May release to an August launch.

Either way, Sony is pretty chuffed with its latest financial figures, so much so that it has upwardly revised its forecast for its operating income. With Ghost of Yotei still to come later in the year as well, perhaps we'll see stronger financial results by the time we're closing the book on 2025.