Sony has "very, very considerable" demand for PlayStation 5

In an interview, Chief of PlayStation Jim Ryan led on to the state of PS5 launch console demand.

It should come as no surprise that the pre-orders for PlayStation 5 sold out really fast. Now Sony has shared a comparison that puts the big interest for their new console in a perspective.

It is the Chief of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, who says in an interview to Reuters that they had as many PlayStation 5 units pre-ordered during the first twelve hours as they did for PlayStation 4 during the first three months of pre-ordering. It seems like when Ryan adds that "it may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one" - he is really speaking the truth.

