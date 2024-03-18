Sony has too many unsold PlayStation VR2 units and has halted production

HQ

At Gamereactor we have always covered PS VR2 sales because we have always felt that the hardware deserved much more, either because its new features made it a much more versatile headset than its predecessor, or because the technology and titles developed for virtual reality could make the leap to the general public. But Sony did not bet on a large market penetration or on offering a sufficiently broad and attractive catalogue to justify PS5 users (who have also had their difficulties in the first half of the console's cycle to get one) shelling out another 600 euros on a peripheral that they were not going to use as much as they wanted.

This, coupled with PlayStation's recent restructuring, with the closure of London Studio (a developer that had been heavily focused on producing PS VR2 titles) and the downsizing of many other teams, didn't bode well. And now we have further evidence that the future of Sony's virtual reality is, to say the least, uncertain.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sony has halted production of PS VR2s, as it has a significant stock of unsold PS VR2s. Analyst Takashi Mochizuki says this is a further sign of the device's lack of appeal and raises serious questions about the future of virtual reality.

Sony already stated a few weeks ago that PS VR2 will have PC compatibility later this year, so it's possible that it will place a larger number of units on the new platform. But in such a niche market and with more PC-optimised competitors in a similar price range, it will be an uphill battle for Sony.

Do you think Sony will definitely get out of the virtual reality business?