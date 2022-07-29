Sony has teamed up with Backbone for an official PlayStation mobile controller

HQ

Sony has announced that it has teamed up with the mobile gaming peripheral manufacturer Backbone, to create an officially licensed PlayStation mobile controller called the Backbone One.

Designed to resemble a DualSense controller, this device is ideal for those who frequently use PlayStation Remote Play, as it's noted that other products in the PS5 line (i.e. the Pulse 3D headset) can connect with the Backbone One.

It should be said that this controller can also be used to play other mobile games and other game streaming services, and that the official Backbone App has been customised to reflect the PlayStation experience when the Backbone One is in use, and will show "custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes".

The system comes in two colour schemes, white and black, and is available to purchase today for iPhone users for $99.99. Android users however will have to wait a little while, as this edition of the product will start shipping in November. Take a look at the Backbone One in action below.