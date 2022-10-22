Sony has teamed up with ASOS for a collection of Horizon Forbidden West apparel

HQ

Sony has teamed up with the clothing manufacturer ASOS, to bring a line of Horizon Forbidden West clothes to fans around the world. The unisex streetwear line consists of an array of items, including joggers, hoodies, and shirts, and are each designed and themed around the game, its graphic novels, key art, and of course, Aloy herself.

The collection is retailing under the brand of Horizon Raw Materials, and is selling for anywhere between £26 and £38, depending on the item, and is already available to purchase for fans living in the UK, EU, Japan, or Asia. The collection will be coming to the US in early 2023.

Take a look at the gear below.