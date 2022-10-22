Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony has teamed up with ASOS for a collection of Horizon Forbidden West apparel

There are joggers, hoodies, shirts, and all are available to purchase right now in the UK, EU, Japan, and Asia.

Sony has teamed up with the clothing manufacturer ASOS, to bring a line of Horizon Forbidden West clothes to fans around the world. The unisex streetwear line consists of an array of items, including joggers, hoodies, and shirts, and are each designed and themed around the game, its graphic novels, key art, and of course, Aloy herself.

The collection is retailing under the brand of Horizon Raw Materials, and is selling for anywhere between £26 and £38, depending on the item, and is already available to purchase for fans living in the UK, EU, Japan, or Asia. The collection will be coming to the US in early 2023.

Take a look at the gear below.

