Sony has started to refund those affected by extra charges of the new PS Plus

HQ

It seems it was just a false alarm. Yesterday things got a bit heated after some Asian PSN users, who were upgrading their subscriptions for the new PS Plus service, upgrades purchased at a discounted price, saw how they were charged for that action.

Sony has immediately fixed the error and has started to refund the extra charges, according to the company's tweet:

"Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience."

That's not the community's only complaint regarding how Sony is implementing its subscription service. Some days ago we mentioned that some users were upset with the PAL versions of the PSX titles in PS Plus Premium. We hope that there won't be more problems when launching it in other regions.