Sony has started their Black Friday sale

Earlier today, we reported that Microsoft has started their Black Friday sale. Sony has done the same thing and offers a wide selection of great offers, which means you can get great entertainment and save some money. There are also discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions to be found.

We have found ten bargains with something for everyone to get you started, check them out below and browse over here to find more.



• Call of Duty: Vanguard - 50% off

• Cult of the Lamb - 20% off

• Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition - 50% off

• Deathloop + Ghostwire: Tokyo - 60% off

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition - 30% off

• Gran Turismo 7 - 38% off

• Horizon Forbidden West - 38% off

• Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - 38% off

• NBA 2K23 - 50% off

• Stray - 20% off



As usual, if you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.