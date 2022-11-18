Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony has started their Black Friday sale

Get some nifty deals on some PlayStation games.

Earlier today, we reported that Microsoft has started their Black Friday sale. Sony has done the same thing and offers a wide selection of great offers, which means you can get great entertainment and save some money. There are also discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions to be found.

We have found ten bargains with something for everyone to get you started, check them out below and browse over here to find more.


Call of Duty: Vanguard - 50% off
Cult of the Lamb - 20% off
Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition - 50% off
Deathloop + Ghostwire: Tokyo - 60% off
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition - 30% off
Gran Turismo 7 - 38% off
Horizon Forbidden West - 38% off
Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - 38% off
NBA 2K23 - 50% off
Stray - 20% off

As usual, if you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.

