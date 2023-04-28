Sony has sold 38.4 million PS5 units, breaking its quarterly record

HQ

At this time of year, annual reports tend to appear at regular intervals. There's a particularly interesting figure in Sony's report where it was revealed the platform owner has now sold 38.4 million PlayStation 5 units. Xbox Series X & S have together sold 21 million copies and are thus quite far behind right now.

In the last quarter, up to March 31, 6.3 million units were sold. This is 4.3 million units more than the same period in the last fiscal year. It also makes the Playstation 5 the best-selling first quarter console of all time.

Some other statistics coming from the report mention that the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is steady at 47.4 million. Exactly the same number as last year. There are also 108 million active (monthly) users on the Playstation Network which is two million more than last year.