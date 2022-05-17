Sony has revealed the catalogue for the revamped PlayStation Plus
We're yet to hear about the PS Plus games for June however.
HQ
Now that we're getting ever closer to the launch of the revamped version of PlayStation Plus here in Europe, Sony has finally revealed the games that will make up the catalogue on day one. Spanning mostly PlayStation Studios projects, there are a few third-party games as well, but the list is far from an extensive one. Here are the available games coming to each tiers of the service:
PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium):
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4