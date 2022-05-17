Cookies

      news

      Sony has revealed the catalogue for the revamped PlayStation Plus

      We're yet to hear about the PS Plus games for June however.

      HQ

      Now that we're getting ever closer to the launch of the revamped version of PlayStation Plus here in Europe, Sony has finally revealed the games that will make up the catalogue on day one. Spanning mostly PlayStation Studios projects, there are a few third-party games as well, but the list is far from an extensive one. Here are the available games coming to each tiers of the service:

      PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium):


      • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

      • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

      • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

      • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

      • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

      • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

      • Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

      • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

      • Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

      • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

      • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

      • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

      • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

      • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

      • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

      • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

      • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

      • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

      • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

      • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

      • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

      • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

      • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

      • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

      • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

      • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

      Third Party-Partners (PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium):


      • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

      • Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

      • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

      • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

      • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

      • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

      • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

      • Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      • Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

      • For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

      • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

      • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

      • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

      • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

      • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

      • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

      • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

      • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

      • South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

      • The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      • Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

      As for the Classic Games catalogue, here is what will be available:

      PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):


      • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

      • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

      • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

      • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

      • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

      • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

      Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):


      • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

      • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

      • Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

      • Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

      Remasters - PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):


      • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

      • FantaVision | SIE, PS4

      • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

      • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

      • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

      Remasters - Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):


      • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

      • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

      • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

      • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

      • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

      And as for original PS3 games, there will be:

      PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):


      • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

      • Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3

      • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

      • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

      • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

      • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

      • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

      • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

      • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

      • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

      • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

      • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

      • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

      • rain | Japan Studio, PS3

      • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

      • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

      • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

      • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

      • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

      • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

      • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

      Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):


      • Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

      • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

      • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

      • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

      • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

      • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

      • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

      • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

      To cap everything off, the time-limited game trials that will be present at launch will be:

      PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):


      • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

      • Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

      Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):


      • Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

      • Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

      • Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

      • WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

      As for what will be on offer for PS Plus Essential members over the launch month of June, Sony has yet to reveal those titles.

