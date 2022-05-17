Sony has revealed the catalogue for the revamped PlayStation Plus

HQ

Now that we're getting ever closer to the launch of the revamped version of PlayStation Plus here in Europe, Sony has finally revealed the games that will make up the catalogue on day one. Spanning mostly PlayStation Studios projects, there are a few third-party games as well, but the list is far from an extensive one. Here are the available games coming to each tiers of the service:

PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium):



Alienation | Housemarque, PS4



Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4



Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4



Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4



Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4



Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5



Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5



Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5



Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4



Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5



God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4



Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4



Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4



Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4



Knack | Japan Studio, PS4



LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4



LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5



Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4



MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4



Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4



Resogun | Housemarque, PS4



Returnal | Housemarque, PS5



Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4



Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4



The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4



The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4



The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4



Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4



Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4



Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4



Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4



WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4



Third Party-Partners (PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium):



Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4



Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5



Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4



Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4



Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4



Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5



Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4



Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4



Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4



Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4



For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4



Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5



Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5



Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4



NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5



Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4



Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4



Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4



Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4



South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4



The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5



The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4



Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4



As for the Classic Games catalogue, here is what will be available:

PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):



Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation



Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation



I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation



Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation



Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation



Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP



Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):



Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation



Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation



Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation



Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation



Remasters - PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):



Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4



Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4



Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4



FantaVision | SIE, PS4



Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4



Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4



Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4



Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4



Siren | Japan Studio, PS4



Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4



Remasters - Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):



Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4



Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4



Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4



LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4



And as for original PS3 games, there will be:

PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):



Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3



Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3



echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3



Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3



Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3



Ico | Japan Studio, PS3



Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3



Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3



Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3



LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3



MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3



MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3



Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3



rain | Japan Studio, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3



Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3



Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3



Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3



When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3



Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):



Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3



Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3



F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3



Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3



Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3



Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3



To cap everything off, the time-limited game trials that will be present at launch will be:

PlayStation Studios (PS Plus Premium):



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5



Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5



Third Party Partners (PS Plus Premium):



Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5



Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5



Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5



WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5



As for what will be on offer for PS Plus Essential members over the launch month of June, Sony has yet to reveal those titles.