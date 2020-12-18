Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from PS Store and set up a refund page

You're watching Advertisements

Despite being one of the most anticipated games in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 actually suffers from a lot of bugs, crashes and poor quality after launch, especially the console versions. A while ago we reported about how some of the players got refunded but others got refused. Well, it seems that people at Sony now have made up their mind on this matter.

If you go check PlayStation Store now, you wouldn't be able to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 anymore, the game has been removed from the storefront. Meanwhile, a dedicated page for refund now is online, for those who have purchased the game via PlayStation Store to make a request to get their money back.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

Whether Microsoft is going to follow up remains to be seen.