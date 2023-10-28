Sony has published a bunch of video game soundtracks on Spotify

HQ

If you've been looking for some awesome tunes to exercise or work to, then Sony Interactive Entertainment might just have the solution for you. Because it has been noticed by X user @AniPlaylist that SIE has published a ton of additional video game soundtracks on Spotify.

Among the list are Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, PoPoLoCrois, and several others, and to access each of the albums for the soundtracks, you can find links to each below.

Will you be checking any of the soundtracks out?