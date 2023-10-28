Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony has published a bunch of video game soundtracks on Spotify

Shadow of the Colossus and Gravity Rush are among them.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for some awesome tunes to exercise or work to, then Sony Interactive Entertainment might just have the solution for you. Because it has been noticed by X user @AniPlaylist that SIE has published a ton of additional video game soundtracks on Spotify.

Among the list are Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, PoPoLoCrois, and several others, and to access each of the albums for the soundtracks, you can find links to each below.

Will you be checking any of the soundtracks out?

Sony has published a bunch of video game soundtracks on Spotify


Loading next content