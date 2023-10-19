Sony has now started the Halloween sale

HQ

Earlier this week, Microsoft kicked off their annual Shocktober Sale, and Sony loves Halloween just as much and has therefore now launched a sale of their own. Being the very nice people we are, we have hand-picked ten good suggestions from the PSN offerings which we consider to be bargains:

• Bramble: The Mountain King - 40% off (£14.99 / €17,99)

• The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe - 60% off (£29.59 / €35,99)

• Diablo IV - 25% off (£52.49 / €59,99)

• Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - 67% off (£19.79 / €23,09)

• Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - 75% off (£8.74 / €9,99)

• Ghostwire Tokyo Deluxe Edition - 67% off (£26.39 / €29,69)

• Lost in Random - 90% off (£2.49 / €2,99)

• Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - 60% off (£19.99 / €19.99)

• Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - 25% off (£14.24 / €17,99)

• Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - 30% off (£27.99 / €34,99)



Head over to this link to browse all the games included in this offering, and as usual - please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all!