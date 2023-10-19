Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Sony has now started the Halloween sale

Plenty of horror themed games and DLC to choose from.

HQ

Earlier this week, Microsoft kicked off their annual Shocktober Sale, and Sony loves Halloween just as much and has therefore now launched a sale of their own. Being the very nice people we are, we have hand-picked ten good suggestions from the PSN offerings which we consider to be bargains:

Bramble: The Mountain King - 40% off (£14.99 / €17,99)
The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe - 60% off (£29.59 / €35,99)
Diablo IV - 25% off (£52.49 / €59,99)
Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - 67% off (£19.79 / €23,09)
Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - 75% off (£8.74 / €9,99)
Ghostwire Tokyo Deluxe Edition - 67% off (£26.39 / €29,69)
Lost in Random - 90% off (£2.49 / €2,99)
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - 60% off (£19.99 / €19.99)
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - 25% off (£14.24 / €17,99)
Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - 30% off (£27.99 / €34,99)

Head over to this link to browse all the games included in this offering, and as usual - please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all!

