Sony has now raised the price of digital version of PlayStation 5

HQ

For all previous consoles, the norm has been for the price to go down steadily over the course of a generation, so that more and more people get the chance to play. But this generation is different and instead both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X have increased in price compared to the premiere - and now it's time again.

Without prior notice, Sony just announced that as of today - April 14, 2025 - the price of the digital version of the console will increase. In Europe, the PS5 Digital Edition will cost £429.99 / €499.99 (an increase of £40 / €50) while the standard model with Blu-ray player and PlayStation 5 Pro will remain unchanged. The increase affects Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Sony justifies the price increase with the current economic situation, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, which is said to affect the company's business. It's worth noting that the US is unaffected despite the falling dollar and tariffs on the countries that manufacture the units, which makes one suspect that Sony is pushing some of Trump's tariffs onto customers in those four regions.

In fairness though, they also had a bit of a price cut to offer for the external disk drive, which will now cost £69.99 / €79.99 (a reduction of £30 / €40).

What do you think about this?