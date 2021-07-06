Sony has now officially removed Japan Studio

During the spring, we had several news pieces about famous veteran developers leaving Sony's Japan Studio (Ape Escape, LocoRoco, Gravity Rush, Bloodborne). The plan was to let the legendary Japan Studio be re-organised into Team Asobi, and now this work seems to be complete.

As noted by several people, Japan Studio has now been removed from the official list of Playstation studios, and it is, therefore, the end of an era that started when it was founded back in 1993. We will miss those quirky Japanese games that really were one of a kind, for sure.

Thanks, Push Square.