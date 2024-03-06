English
Helldivers II

Sony has not bought the Helldivers II studio

Arrowhead's CEO has shut down the recent acquisition rumours.

After the major success with Helldivers II, there have been plenty of rumours claiming that Sony was going to buy the Swedish developer Arrowhead Game Studios. Yesterday it was even claimed that Sony has already finalised the deal, and was the sole owner of the studio, but that has now been debunked by the founder and CEO Johan Pilestedt who says on X that it's fake.

Still, we assume Sony (and others!) would be very interested in acquiring Arrowhead Game Studios and we wouldn't be too surprised to see them go from independent to fully owned by a large publisher soon.

What do you think, should they stay indie at all costs, or would they thrive even more under a large corporation's umbrella?

Helldivers II

