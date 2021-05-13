Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Sony has kicked off two new sales on the PlayStation Store

The deal covers hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games.

Sony has just gone and given us another reason to splash out some cash over the next few days, with not one, but two new sales, spanning hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games.

The first sale is called the Extended Play sale and offers up to 70% on over 400 different titles and DLC, and will run until May 26. On the other hand, the Games Under £15 sale is doing pretty much what it says on the tin, and will bring a whole range of generally older titles down to, and below £15. This sale will run until May 27.

Then, if all that doesn't make your mouth water, then Sony also has a new Deal of the Week to look forward to, a deal that is slated to slash 25% off Tarsier Studios' recent puzzle-platformer Little Nightmares II. And, if you are interested in checking out our thoughts on the game, check out our review here.

