Sony has finally removed regional restrictions on major PC releases

While Sony has been giving with one hand by granting players without a PlayStation the chance to pick up one of its exclusives on PC, it then takes away with the other, as only certain regions can play those games.

This was heavily critiqued, especially when these regional restrictions came to the hugely popular Helldivers II. Now, as spotted by Wario64, it appears those restrictions have been quietly removed. The Steam pages for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarök, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, and Helldivers II have been updated to allow the dozens of territories previously restricted access to purchase the game.

Steam users in Antarctica can finally fight for Super Earth. Hooray! On a more serious note, this does allow wider access for players who want to check out these Sony exclusives, and it will likely mean more sales, too. It was always a head-scratcher why these restrictions were in place to begin with, but it seems now they're a thing of the past.