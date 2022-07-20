Cookies

      Sony has delayed Madame Web

      And has put a date on the next Insidious as part of a release rescheduling.

      HQ

      Sony has made a few changes to its launch calendar for movies coming out later this year and onwards. As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, this means that Madame Web is being delayed a couple of months, whereas the next Insidious movie finally has a release date.

      Here is the new schedule:


      • A Man Called Otto - Now: December 14, 2022 / Was: December 25, 2022

      • Untitled George Foreman biopic - Now: March 31, 2023 / Was: April 7, 2023

      • The Pope's Exorcist - Now: April 7, 2023

      • 65 - Now: April 28, 2023 / Was: April 14, 2023

      • Insidious 5 - Now: July 7, 2023

      • Madame Web - Now: October 6, 2023 / Was: July 7, 2023

      • Untitled Sony/Marvel movie - Now: June 7, 2024 / Was: October 6, 2023

      Which movie are you most excited to see out of Insidious 5 and Madame Web?

