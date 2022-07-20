Sony has delayed Madame Web

And has put a date on the next Insidious as part of a release rescheduling.
Sony has made a few changes to its launch calendar for movies coming out later this year and onwards. As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, this means that Madame Web is being delayed a couple of months, whereas the next Insidious movie finally has a release date.
Here is the new schedule:
A Man Called Otto - Now: December 14, 2022 / Was: December 25, 2022
Untitled George Foreman biopic - Now: March 31, 2023 / Was: April 7, 2023
The Pope's Exorcist - Now: April 7, 2023
65 - Now: April 28, 2023 / Was: April 14, 2023
Insidious 5 - Now: July 7, 2023
Madame Web - Now: October 6, 2023 / Was: July 7, 2023
Untitled Sony/Marvel movie - Now: June 7, 2024 / Was: October 6, 2023
Which movie are you most excited to see out of Insidious 5 and Madame Web?