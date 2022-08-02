Sony has corrected the pricing of Spider-Man Remastered in the UK and Norway

HQ

Next week, Sony will be launching the latest PC edition of one of its PlayStation Studios titles, with that very game being the beloved Spider-Man Remastered. But ahead of that launch, a blog post has been released on Steam to announce some pricing corrections for the game for anyone living in the UK, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Poland, and Switzerland.

As stated, the game has been re-priced from £54.99 to £49.99 (in the UK), and because of this drop in price, Sony has said that anyone who has pre-purchased the game will have to cancel their order and re-purchase it at the lower price point, otherwise you will seemingly be charged incorrectly.

Sony has noted that other markets have not been affected by the pricing change, meaning anyone in the rest of Europe or in North America should be able to continue without so much as a worry.

Spider-Man Remastered on PC launches on August 12, check out the latest game trailer below.