Sony has a one year time-exclusive deal on Silent Hill 2 Remake

Before Silent Hill 2 Remake was even announced, there was a lot of gossip that the game was not only coming, but that it would be a PlayStation exclusive.

Once it got an official presentation, it turned out that the rumors were indeed true, and Silent Hill 2 Remake was presented as a PlayStation console-exclusive title (meaning it is also coming to PC). Now a new trailer for the game has been released, giving us a better look at what it has to offer - but it's also revealed that it's a so-called time exclusive and how long it is.

The answer is; one year. The game will be released on October 7 and until October 8 next year it will only be available for Sony consoles and PC. After that, it may show up for more formats. The most obvious one would be Xbox Series S/X, but we shouldn't rule out Bloober Team and Konami wanting to launch it for Switch 2 as well, which should be out long before then.

Check out the new trailer below.