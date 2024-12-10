Sony Group records new record share price, thanks to PlayStation

HQ

Today, at the close of trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, one of its major companies achieved a historic milestone. Yes, Sony shares are worth more today than ever before in its history, about 3,338 yen per share (approximately 22 euros). The last historical peak was in the 2000s, when they managed to close at a price of 3,260 yen per share.

The interesting thing about this dance of numbers in the stock market, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, is that this rise has been due, in part, to investor optimism about the future of PlayStation, which also posted a profit of 900 million dollars in the second quarter. Sony, in fact, predicts that the current fiscal year 2025 will be the most profitable in its history.

It is curious that this year is Sony's most profitable, as it has barely released any big-budget titles of its own (Astro Bot is a blockbuster, but doesn't have an exorbitant production cost) and its big 2024 bet, Concord, is dead and buried having cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It seems that the focus of Sony's gaming division's money today is on sales of third-party titles, PlayStation Plus subscriptions and hardware sales, such as the 30th anniversary edition or PS5 Pro.

However, we already suspect that 2025 may also be a very different year in terms of software. For now, we have hardly any major exclusives confirmed, apart from Ghost of Yotei, but we hope that at the beginning of the year PlayStation will give us reason to achieve those goals.

Thanks, VGC.