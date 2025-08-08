Sony goes multiplatform - exclusives no longer the priority

HQ

It's been in the air for a while, but during its quarterly earnings report Sony finally confirmed that it officially plans to move away from exclusivity and instead focus on a multiplatform business model. In simple terms - doing what Microsoft has done and releasing its games to as many players as possible.

The speculation around Helldivers 2 and what it meant that the game would soon be released on Xbox has now proven true. Sadahiko Hayakawa, Senior Vice President at Sony, explained that the goal is to build larger communities and increase engagement, even among players who don't own a PlayStation.

"In the gaming business, we are moving away from a hardware-centric business model more to a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement."

Sony stresses that this doesn't mean the end of PlayStation as a console. Both the PlayStation 6 and the next-generation Xbox are, as we know, already in development, so the rivalry between the companies will continue. But going forward, the playing field will be far more open, where raw power, price, and other factors will be the decisive elements - rather than exclusive games.

This means Nintendo will most likely remain the sole traditional console and game maker whose titles can only be enjoyed on their own hardware.

How do you feel about this future, where both Sony and Microsoft are everywhere, on everything?