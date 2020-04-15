Sony gives away Uncharted and Journey for free on Playstation 4

Free games have been more common lately with the Epic Game Store offering a selection of titles to download and keep each week and Microsoft holding its Free Play Days each weekend. Now Sony joins the fun with a really good offer to help its fans out during these trying corona times.

Sony has now announced that all Playstation 4 owners can claim both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (includes remasters of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception) and Journey for free until May 6. As long as you claim those games before the ending of the campaign, the duo will be yours to keep. Sony is also supporting indie developers via a fund and will explain more about this "soon".

Sony explains its decision behind this:

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners."

We think initiatives like these are great as they make the isolation easier for people to handle. So kudos and hats off to Sony!