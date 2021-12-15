Sony explains accessibility features on new website

HQ

Gaming has become a lot more inclusive recently as many great things have been made to make it possible for people with various need of accessibility to play, from Xbox Adaptive Controller to features in games. Now Sony has launched a website, dedicated entirely to this where they explain all the possibilities you have for both PlayStation 4 and 5.

This includes both visual and audio assistance, but also other things. Head over this way to take a look, and we applaud Sony for launching this initiative.