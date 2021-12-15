Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony explains accessibility features on new website

It includes visual and audio assistance.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Gaming has become a lot more inclusive recently as many great things have been made to make it possible for people with various need of accessibility to play, from Xbox Adaptive Controller to features in games. Now Sony has launched a website, dedicated entirely to this where they explain all the possibilities you have for both PlayStation 4 and 5.

This includes both visual and audio assistance, but also other things. Head over this way to take a look, and we applaud Sony for launching this initiative.

Sony explains accessibility features on new website


Loading next content