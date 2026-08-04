Sony executive wants peaceful coexistence with PC following the end of discs

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Despite threats of a blackout and hundreds of thousands of signatures asking Sony to keep PlayStation discs going, it seems like 2028 will indeed mark the end of the PlayStation disc. That was confirmed in a recent financial earnings call, in which Sony's CFO also commented on how the company can keep its distance from PC in an all-digital future.

According to Lin Tao, Sony's executive officer and chief financial officer, the difference between console and PC has never really been about the disc. "We don't feel that the disc is the factor to differentiate from the PC. For PC, there's certain ways to play with the PC as an user. It's a long tail. Our strength is that the curated contents, that's one of our strength. The game environment being stable, that's another strength. Compared to the high-end gaming PC, our product is more affordable. We don't feel that the disc itself is a strong factor for differentiation. Going forward, we can coexist peacefully with PC games," Tao said (via Wccftech).

The more stable game environment argument is a solid one, as is the curated contents. PlayStation is moving away from bringing its exclusives to PC, and so that's one point in favour of a console experience. However, the affordability argument may feel a bit dated these days, as nothing in gaming is that affordable, whether you're a PlayStation, Xbox, or PC player. Sure, a high-end PC is still going to cost way more than a PS5, but as prices for both PC components and PS5 consoles rocket up, gaming is pushing itself out of being an affordable hobby.