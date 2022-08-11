Sony estimates it will take years to create a direct Game Pass competitor

HQ

Since PlayStation Plus was redesigned with three tiers of content, the service is much more similar to Game Pass, although it still doesn't add as many new games each month, nor as many new titles, and Sony refuses to include its exclusive games with the service.

Now Sony has had to answer questions from the Brazilian Competition Authority (via Resetera) in connection with the upcoming sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, and now says that they themselves believe it will be a long time before any competitor reaches the same level as Game Pass, and expect it to take several years:

"They say that over the past five years, Game Pass has grown to capture approximately 60-70% of the global subscription services market (that market share is even greater in Brazil, where Game Pass represents approximately 70-80% of the PC subscription services market). They believe that it would take several years for a competitor - even with substantial investments - to create a rival effective for Game Pass."

Of course, it should be added that Sony wants the authority to step in and try to block the upcoming acquisition and also argues why, for example, the Call of Duty series should not become exclusive or give Game Pass extra benefits. What do you think of Sony's reasoning?