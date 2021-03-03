Sony ends movie rentals and purchases on PlayStation Store

You're watching Advertisements

With all the cinemas being closed due to the pandemic, a lot of movies have either been delayed, or released on a streaming services or as online rentals. There are several services offering the latter, and two popular ones are Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store. It is now, however, coming to an end for the latter.

Sony has now announced that they are ending movie and TV purchases and rentals on PlayStation Store. Here's how Sony motivates this decision:

"At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We've seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021."

If you previously have bought movies from PlayStation Store, you will get to keep those, as Sony explains:

"When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through Playstation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on Playstation."

Did you rent movies from PlayStation Store, and what do you think of Sony removing this feature?