Sony doubles-down on PC gaming with PlayStation PC LLC label

HQ

Sony seems to really be doubling-down on PC gaming, as it was recently spotted by various Steam users that titles developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, as well as a few other games, are now published by PlayStation PC LLC on Steam.

Sony has yet to make a formal announcement about the label, but the name appearing on Valve's platform does suggest that Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and soon-to-be God of War and Uncharted won't be the only PlayStation titles coming to PC in the future. In fact, on this matter, it was recently noticed that a new listing even suggests that Sackboy: A Big Adventure might be coming to PC as well (thanks, VGC), although we lack an official announcement on this currently.

In terms of which games are currently represented by the PlayStation PC LLC label, at the moment, that includes Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, God of War, Guns Up!, Helldivers, Everybody's Gone to Rapture, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, although we can expect Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to also fall under this name when it gets its Steam listing.