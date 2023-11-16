Sony doesn't care if the PlayStation Portal makes a profit

HQ

It is very rare that a company isn't worried about making a profit. That's pretty much the only thing you should care about in business, right? Well, Sony seems to have a different plan. According to Japanese outlet AV Watch (transcribed by PlayStation Lifestyle), the new handheld PlayStation Portal device wasn't designed with profits in mind.

"Rather than profitability, we want to increase the amount of time we can play with PS5. If you can play anywhere, I think some people will definitely spend more time playing games," said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience.

The PlayStation Portal certainly seems more of a niche device, usable for those who just want to spend more time gaming on their PS5 but don't necessarily want to sit in front of a large TV for hours on end. It certainly won't have the mass appeal of a Nintendo Switch, but it does seem to be a solid product for its intended audience, which is all you can really ask for, especially when you don't care about money.