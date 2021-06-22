Sony does not recommend playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4

After being removed from the PlayStation Store last year, Cyberpunk 2077 was re-instated as an item on the store this week so PlayStation 4 and 5 owners once again can buy CD Projekt Red's sci-fi adventure.

As you most likely know, the reason it was removed was that it simply wasn't finished and suffered from enormous amounts of bugs and issues. Today, it is way better, although still not the finished game one could hope for. Especially not of you are playing on a regular PlayStation 4.

And Sony agrees with this statement and therefore actually warned all their Twitter followers about it yesterday:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store. Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year: https://play.st/3xFRCtB For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended."

Are you planning on giving Cyberpunk 2077 a second chance on PlayStation anytime soon?