Sony discontinues production of recordable Blu-ray discs

Sony Japan has announced that, effective February, it will cease manufacturing recordable Blu-ray discs, MiniDiscs, MD-Data, and MiniDV cassettes, with no plans for successor models. This decision does not affect pre-recorded Blu-rays containing movies or TV shows but will impact blank discs used for personal recording. The move aligns with a broader industry trend of phasing out physical media in favor of digital formats. Other major companies, including LG, Samsung, and Oppo, have also retreated from the Blu-ray market by halting production of Blu-ray players.

Do you still buy physical media?