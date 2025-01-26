Sony discontinues production of recordable Blu-ray discs

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Sony Japan has announced that, effective February, it will cease manufacturing recordable Blu-ray discs, MiniDiscs, MD-Data, and MiniDV cassettes, with no plans for successor models. This decision does not affect pre-recorded Blu-rays containing movies or TV shows but will impact blank discs used for personal recording. The move aligns with a broader industry trend of phasing out physical media in favor of digital formats. Other major companies, including LG, Samsung, and Oppo, have also retreated from the Blu-ray market by halting production of Blu-ray players.
Do you still buy physical media?