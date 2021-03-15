Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sony discontinues PlayStation Communities next month

The feature was first added back in 2015.

It has been rumoured lately that Sony would remove the PlayStation Communities, as this feature was missing in the beta update 8.50 and the feature to create private Communities was removed in update 8.00. Now this has been officially confirmed, and Sony writes:

"Thank you for using the PS Communities feature on your PS4 console. Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4 console.

However, you'll still be able to stay connected and enjoy messaging features and more on your PS4 and the PlayStation App."

PlayStation Communities was added back in 2015 with update 3.00 and made it easier to connect with other PlayStation Gamers. Did you use it and will you miss it?

Thanks, Siliconera



