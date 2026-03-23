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Sony PlayStation's chief architect Mark Cerny gave an interview to DigitalFoundry, and something interesting was revealed. Sony develops an AI-based frame generation technology for "PlayStation platforms" in close collaboration with AMD, as reported by Muropaketti.

The goal for all of this is pretty simple: to improve the frame refresh rate of games without requiring significantly more powerful hardware. In this frame generation technology, artificial intelligence creates intermediate images between the actual rendered frames, and this can increase the perceived performance. As we know, Nvidia's DLSS follows the same basic principle.

The technology is based on Sony's and AMD's joint Project Amethyst, which focuses on a graphics solution that utilizes machine learning for the PlayStation platform. AMD's upcoming FSR Redstone package serves as a basis, and it includes image enhancement, frame generation, and ray tracing related reconstruction techniques.

But what are these "Playstation platforms", then? About that Cerny was rather cryptic, but one thing is clear: Nothing is planned for this year.

"All I can say is that we have no more releases planned for this year. And that I look forward to discussing this more in the future!"