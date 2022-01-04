Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony details January's PlayStation Now line-up

Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age headline.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has officially revealed which games will be added to its subscription service PlayStation Now this month, with the titles in question set to all be available starting from today.

Leading the pack is Mortal Kombat 11, and then to follow up to this, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition are also joining the service.

As mentioned above, each game will be playable through PS Now today, so be sure to download them and give them a go if you haven't had a chance to play them before.

Sony details January's PlayStation Now line-up


Loading next content