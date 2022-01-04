Sony details January's PlayStation Now line-up

HQ

Sony has officially revealed which games will be added to its subscription service PlayStation Now this month, with the titles in question set to all be available starting from today.

Leading the pack is Mortal Kombat 11, and then to follow up to this, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition are also joining the service.

As mentioned above, each game will be playable through PS Now today, so be sure to download them and give them a go if you haven't had a chance to play them before.