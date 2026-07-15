Sony delays launch of FlexStrike fight stick due to production issues

HQ

PlayStation's own FlexStrike wireless fight stick has had its release delayed. Following pre-orders going live on the 12th of June, for a planned launch of the 6th of August, we have now been informed that this date will no longer be met, following "unexpected production delays."

"Due to unexpected production delays, FlexStrike wireless fight stick will launch at a later date. We will share an update soon. We're working to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to our players with FlexStrike, so we're taking extra time to put the finishing touches on the product. We apologize for this delay and look forward to bringing the FlexStrike experience to the community when it launches," writes Sony via the PlayStation Blog. The original launch date of the 6th of August has been scrubbed on the blog post, and people who have pre-ordered already are advised to check their order status through direct.playstation.com.

The launch of the FlexStrike wireless fight stick was meant to marry up with the release of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. While this delay won't stop people from digging into Arc System Works' latest fighter, it leaves the release of the fighting game accessory uncertain. Hopefully, the delay won't push its launch back too long, but if you were hoping to crack open Marvel's Tokon with a new fighting stick to boot, that dream will have to be pushed back a while.