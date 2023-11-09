Sony delays 6 live-service titles

HQ

A lot of gaming companies have big plans for live-service projects. As we reported on recently, Warner Bros. is making a big push into the model, but even with so many live-service games in the works, not every one of them is going swimmingly.

Sony has reportedly delayed six of the twelve live-service games it has in the works. During an earnings call (thanks, VGC), Sony president, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki confirmed some games were pushed back for quality reasons.

"We are reviewing this... we are trying as much as possible to ensure [these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time. [Of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 - that's our current plan. [As for] the remaining six titles, we are still working on that."

"That's the total number of live service and multiplayers titles [and] mid-to-long-term we want to [push] this kind of service and that's the unchanged policy of the company. It's not like we stick to certain titles, but game quality should be the most important [thing]."

We don't have concrete details on what these games are, but after bringing Bungie into the Sony family last year, PlayStation clearly is looking to the Destiny 2 developer for some advice on how best to run a successful live-service experience.