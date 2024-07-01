Sony cuts 250 jobs from its disc and physical media production business

HQ

Sony has decided to cut 250 jobs in its recordable media business. As for what this means, The Mainichi has stated that the cuts are a result of reduced interest in physical media formats, such as Blu-ray, mostly due to the increase in demand for streaming. It's also noted that the production of optical disc storage, like Blu-ray discs, is being scaled back.

It's unclear what this means for the future of Sony, but many are inferring that this means that we'll be seeing less focus on physical media in upcoming Sony developed hardware, possibly even making the PlayStation 6 an all-digital device.

What we do know is that those who have been released from their roles have been offered early retirement packages, and that the manufacturing plant that was hit by these layoffs still employs 670 workers.