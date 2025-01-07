Sony confirms Until Dawn movie will focus on new characters

HQ

We've known about the Until Dawn movie for quite some time now, as the film completed shooting last year. However, plot details have been kept largely under wraps. Until now, that is, as Sony has revealed new information at CES.

Via Comicbook.com, Sony confirmed that instead of seeing the same characters with different faces in the Until Dawn movie, we will be watching a new story unfold, with new characters that are likely to find a grim end at the whim of a wendigo.

New threats are also confirmed to be in the movie, meaning it is becoming less like a direct adaptation of the game and more of a horror film with an Until Dawn label slapped on top. Still, we will have actor Peter Stormare reprising his role as Dr. Hill, so at least there's that thread running through both the game and movie.

Until Dawn is expected to release on the 25th of April, 2025.