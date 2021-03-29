Sony confirms the closure of PS Store on PS3, PSP and Vita

You're watching Advertisements

The very believable rumours about Sony closing the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita and it being confirmed by April have been going around for a few weeks now, so this shouldn't come as a surprise to many of you.

Sony has confirmed that it is indeed closing the PlayStation Store on PS3 on July 2 and on PS Vita August 27, while the PSP's remaining purchase functionality will be removed on July 2 as well.

Fortunately, the Japanese company has also clarified a few things about the closure, which includes the fairly obvious answer to a question many of you have been asking me lately. Because you'll still be able to download anything you've purchased before the closure, as this only means you won't be able to buy new games, expansions or anything like that after the previously specified dates unless you got a code or voucher for them.

You can find answers to other questions, including what happens with PSN wallet funds and such, here.