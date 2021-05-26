Sony confirms that Playstation games are coming to smartphones

You're watching Advertisements

Back in April, we reported about a job listing from Sony in which they were looking for a head of mobile to expand Sony's smartphone efforts and adapt "PlayStation's most popular franchises for mobile".

Now the Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed these efforts, and during a Sony corporate strategy meeting recently, he explained the strategy:

"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.

PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned."

Ryan also said that Sony is actively trying to make PlayStation more social, and is therefore trying to expand the social parts when it comes to gaming:

"Another important area is the convergence of Social and Entertainment, which is making communication an increasingly critical component of entertainment. Our investment in Discord is another example of the convergence of social and entertainment; fan reception to this news has been positive, indicating a desire to expand the social aspects of gaming."

Does this sounds like the way to go, or do you think should Sony focus their studios on single player games for PlayStation instead?

Thanks VGC