Sony confirms: PS5 games should be shown "soon"

You watching Advertisements

While not everyone is happy with Microsoft's and Sony's timid strategy to unveil their upcoming console systems, it is already clear that both companies are preparing for the release of their respective consoles and setting their individual departments in motion. Sony reportedly wants to represent its next-gen platform in a distinctive event in early/mid-June, at least that's what several insiders and analysts suspect.

In a company report this morning, Sony spoke about various company branches and in this regard, it specifically pointed out the release of the Playstation 5. According to the well-known insider Nibel, the topic of games was finally addressed on this occasion as well, at least superficially: "We plan to introduce a compelling series of titles [for PS5] soon," said the company.

Although a hardware reveal is ideally paired with appropriately potent software, it is not given that we will see both things at once. Similar to Microsoft, Sony could also choose to show known games on the new hardware to demonstrate the technical advantages of the system. But the tech giant could also step out of the shadow of Microsoft and finally show us what the next generation has to offer. Maybe Sony could even decide to reveal the hardware on a later date and show the games first and foremost?