Sony confirms prices for PlayStation 5 peripherals

Earlier this evening Sony did the decent thing and put us all out of our misery and confirmed when we'll be able to get our grubby mitts on the PlayStation 5. For all the details on the dates and hardware price points, hit this link right now, but stick around here if you'd like to know how much some of the PS5's peripherals will set you back.

Of course, the DualSense controller is the big one, and that's a cool £59.99 / $69.99 / ¥6,980 / €69.99 if you want to get a second controller at launch. Of course, there are more RRPs to tell you about, as you can see below along with the product descriptions sent over by Sony:

PULSE 3D wireless headset - with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones £89.99 / US$69.99 / ¥6,980 / €69.99 (RRP)

HD Camera - with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments £49.99 / US$59.99 / ¥5,980 / €59.99 (RRP)

Media Remote - to navigate movies and streaming services with ease £24.99 / $29.99 / ¥2,980 / €29.99 (RRP)

DualSense Charging Station - to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers £24.99 / US$29.99 / ¥2,980 / €29.99 (RRP)

Will you be picking up any additional peripherals at launch this November?