Sony confirms PlayStation 5 exclusives in new trailer

The fact that Astro's Playroom and Demon's Souls are the only real PlayStation 5 exclusives for the time being has made many a gamer question which upcoming games we'll only see on Sony's newest. Now we got some answers.

The Japanese company has given us a new trailer showing off some of the new and upcoming PlayStation 5 game, and this does as always include some small writing that specify a few things. This includes the confirmation that Gran Turismo 5 won't come to PS4, that Project Athia will be a console exclusive for at least two years, and that the Bethesda games Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo can make their way to Xbox one year after their respective PS5 releases.