Sony confirms PlayStation 5 exclusives in new trailer

The fact that Astro's Playroom and Demon's Souls are the only real PlayStation 5 exclusives for the time being has made many a gamer question which upcoming games we'll only see on Sony's newest. Now we got some answers.
The Japanese company has given us a new trailer showing off some of the new and upcoming PlayStation 5 game, and this does as always include some small writing that specify a few things. This includes the confirmation that Gran Turismo 5 won't come to PS4, that Project Athia will be a console exclusive for at least two years, and that the Bethesda games Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo can make their way to Xbox one year after their respective PS5 releases.
Loading next content