Sony confirms new PlayStation State of Play next Wednesday

As we all imagined from the rumours of the past few days, Sony has confirmed that it's time for us to see what 2024 will bring in the PlayStation ecosystem. The company invites all gamers to follow via Youtube and Twitch a new edition of the State of Play.

The event will take place on Wednesday 31 January at 23:00 CET. It will last about 40 minutes and we will see information about 15 upcoming games. Most likely Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, a new Metro VR, the PS5 version of Until Dawn and more.

Of course, Gamereactor will be covering the event live so you won't miss a single one of Sony's announcements at the event. What surprises does the year have in store for PlayStation?