Sony confirms multiple game cancellations following layoffs

A few hours ago it was revealed that Sony has announced a cost-cutting package that leads to 900 of their employees being made redundant, which has led to the closure of London Studio and layoffs from Guerrilla, Insomniac and Naughty Dog.

Now Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has commented on the matter, and confirms in a post that this as feared means that development on several games will be shut down. Hulst writes that these are titles in various stages of development, so it can be both those that have already come a long way and other projects that recently were started:

"We looked at our studios and our portfolio, evaluating projects in various stages of development, and have decided that some of those projects will not move forward.

I want to be clear that the decision to stop work on these projects is not a reflection on the talent or passion of team members."

We will never know about many of these lost titles, but hopefully employees will be able to give us some more information via concept images and LinkedIn profiles in the near future, something that has often happened in other rounds of layoffs. However, one of the games that has been axed is the fantasy game developed by London Studio, which they described as follows on their website:

"Our next project is an online co-op combat game, which as you can see here, is set in a modern fantasy London. The key thing about this is that it's a Playstation 5 title—it's not a VR game like our last title was. And it's our most ambitious project to date. "