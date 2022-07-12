Sony completes its acquisition of Haven Studios

HQ

Earlier this year it was announced that the Jade Raymond-led game developer Haven Studios was being acquired by Sony, and set to become part of the PlayStation Studios Family. Today, after a bunch of months of waiting, that very acquisition has been completed, and Haven is officially a part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment banner.

This comes from the PlayStation Twitter account, who say, "It's official! The agreement to acquire Haven has closed. Welcome to the PlayStation Studios family, @HavenStudiosInc!"

As for what Haven is working on right now, details are sparse, but we do know that it will be an evolving title (so live service most likely). Similarly, now that this acquisition has been completed, assume that Haven's debut works will be a PlayStation console exclusive, as are other PlayStation Studios' developed games.