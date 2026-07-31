Sony comments on choice to end production of physical PlayStation media: "There are various reasons we made this decision"

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When Sony made the announcement it would be doing away with the production of physical media for PlayStation as a whole starting from January 2028, many fans immediately voiced their discontentment and unhappiness with the choice. In fact, the community has rallied and put into place a plan to host a blackout of PlayStation services in the final week of August, all in protest to the decision that is often regarded as anti-consumer.

As it's the time of the year for various financial and earnings reports to be shared by major companies, Sony has followed suit and hosted an earnings call where chief financial officer Lin Tao issued a statement and finally spoke up about the matter.

"There are various reasons we made this decision, the biggest being that the digitalization of content overall has been progressing, that's the big factor. It's not just for PlayStation, but for all kinds of content, digitalization is progressing."

Moreover, Tao added (thanks, Kotaku): "When we think about the future-and we put in a lot of thought and time, and we cautiously considered this-and we came to this conclusion, and we're going to cautiously move this forward. And to this decision, we have received various opinions and people have strong views, and we understand that the community has put forth those views to us. Games are loved by many people. It's a form of entertainment that's loved by people, and it's connected to people's fond memories in many cases. And so we understand those emotions. We want to consider that. And in the future digital ecosystem, how do we engage the gamers is something that we would like to continue to explore."

It should be said the frustration from the community is not exactly being reflected in the consumer data being shared elsewhere, as Capcom recently revealed over 93% of its game sales in the last quarter were digital, with the Japanese company expecting this figure to increase to 95% within the year.

What is your opinion on Sony sunsetting physical PlayStation media?